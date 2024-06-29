Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 142.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $12.54 on Friday, reaching $786.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,259. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $726.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.06. The company has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

