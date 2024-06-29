Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Decreased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,511 shares of company stock worth $8,787,218. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $90.40.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

