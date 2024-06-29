iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Announces Dividend of $0.04

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
GOVZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 652,131 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.