iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Announces Dividend of $0.16

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. 94,027 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

