iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s 5th Largest Position

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $408,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. 7,628,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,129,949. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

