iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $106.66. 4,403,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

