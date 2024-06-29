iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,756. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.57. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $120.07.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

