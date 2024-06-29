iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on July 5th

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2494 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $51.09 during trading on Friday. 1,093,812 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
