iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on July 5th

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2494 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $51.09 during trading on Friday. 1,093,812 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.