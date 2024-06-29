iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on July 5th

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
BATS HYDB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.44. 294,235 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73.
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.