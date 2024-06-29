iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) Announces $0.12 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1178 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,560 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

About iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

