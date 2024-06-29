iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 5th

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1178 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBHD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,560 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.
About iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.