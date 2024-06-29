iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on July 5th

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1292 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:IBHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 74,606 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.
About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.