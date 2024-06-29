iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on July 5th

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1292 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IBHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 74,606 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Get iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.