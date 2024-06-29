iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:IBMP)

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IBMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 118,061 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

