iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:IBMP)

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:IBMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 118,061 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.