iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Plans $0.05 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBMR remained flat at $24.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

