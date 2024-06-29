iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026.

