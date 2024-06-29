iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.28 (BATS:GVI)

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65.
