iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Plans Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:IGEB)

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1689 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

IGEB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 157,814 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

