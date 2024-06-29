iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Plans Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:IGEB)

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1689 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
IGEB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 157,814 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.