iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on July 5th

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1928 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BATS:CEMB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,141 shares. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.
