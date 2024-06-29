iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $37.09. 1,927,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,099. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.