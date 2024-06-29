iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $78.33. 17,425,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,989. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

