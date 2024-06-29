iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading 0% Higher

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.11 and last traded at $110.10. 1,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.09.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $214.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF comprises about 8.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 7.92% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

