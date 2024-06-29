iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Lowered by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $214.52. 232,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,864. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $218.22. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.36.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.