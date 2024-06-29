iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.27. 338,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

