iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.14 and last traded at C$33.14. Approximately 3,725,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,264,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.92.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.83.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

