iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Increased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,061 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $95,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after buying an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after buying an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,310,793 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0594 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

