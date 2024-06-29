iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310,793 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

