J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Evercore ISI

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $199.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.29.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,299,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

