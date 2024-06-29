J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in June

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,700 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 1,014,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.5 days.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF remained flat at $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.
About J Sainsbury
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.