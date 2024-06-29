J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in June

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,700 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 1,014,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.5 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF remained flat at $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

Read More

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.