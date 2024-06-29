Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Plans $0.28 Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS JBBB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.18. 355,899 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.