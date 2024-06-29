Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.67

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and traded as low as $39.25. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 4,985 shares traded.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Increases Dividend

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $1.4103 dividend. This is a positive change from Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

