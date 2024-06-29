Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 229,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 796,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JZXN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 93,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,388. Jiuzi has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

