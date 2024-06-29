John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Holdings Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 12.58% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $110,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 369,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHML traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $880.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

