John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 151,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,284,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 444,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,621,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter.

JHMM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 190,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

