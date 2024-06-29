JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:BBSA)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $47.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
