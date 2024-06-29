JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP) Announces $0.34 Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3427 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.64.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Company Profile
