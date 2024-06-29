JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP) Announces $0.34 Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3427 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.64.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with 5 years or less until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

