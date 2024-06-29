JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2801 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BBHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 78,968 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
