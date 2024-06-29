JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:JCPB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 439,675 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.
About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.