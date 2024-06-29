JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.
JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Company Profile
