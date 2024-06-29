JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1945 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
