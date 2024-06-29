JPMorgan Municipal ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:JMUB)

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JMUB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,505 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.