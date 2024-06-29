JPMorgan Municipal ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:JMUB)

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of JMUB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,505 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile
