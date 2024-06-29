JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:JMST)

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 255,765 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
