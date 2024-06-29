JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Stock Price Down 2%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$38.57 and last traded at C$38.57. 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.37.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.98.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

