Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 4%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.99. 1,550,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,374,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

