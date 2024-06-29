Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 1.45.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
