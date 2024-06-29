KeyCorp Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $160.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 112.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.9% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 91,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

