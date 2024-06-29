Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Position Lowered by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

