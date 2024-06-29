Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in June

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,343,400 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 1,820,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,434.0 days.
Koei Tecmo Price Performance
Shares of TKHCF stock remained flat at $11.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. Koei Tecmo has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $11.99.
About Koei Tecmo
