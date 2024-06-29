Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in June

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,343,400 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 1,820,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,434.0 days.

Koei Tecmo Price Performance

Shares of TKHCF stock remained flat at $11.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. Koei Tecmo has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $11.99.

About Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

