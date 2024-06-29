Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Up 0.7%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 294.35 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 294 ($3.73). Approximately 195,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 39,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.70).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kooth from GBX 565 ($7.17) to GBX 580 ($7.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,033.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

