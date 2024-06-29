KRS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 28,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $344.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

