KRS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 82.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 101.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,565. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

